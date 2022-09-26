Lynda Rowland- Furr, 67, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed gospel music, camping and traveling. She was a member of Triumphant Singers at the First Baptist Church in Booneville for 50 years and she was of the Baptist Faith and an RN for 40 years. Her grandchildren were her life. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Jimmy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Stanley "Stan" Furr of Tupelo; daughters, Darla Davis (Tarvis) of Baldwyn and Tiffany Brown (James) of Pontotoc; son, Jamie Wallis of Tupelo; sister, Lynette Griffin (Dwyer) of Louisiana; brother, Brian Rowland (Gay) of Booneville; grandchildren, Lauren Terry (Stephen), Taylor Terry, Jaden Wallis, Isaac Wallis, Elijah Wallis, Laken Frison, Addie Brown, Orie Davis and TJ Davis; great-great-granddaughter, Reighlyn Johnson; sister-in-law, Anna Dexter (Terry) of Jackson, MS, host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Flavous and Gladys Walden Rowland; granddaughter, Amber Brown and a brother Michael Rowland. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 - 1:00. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice
