James Milton "Jim" Furtick died Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 65. Jim was born on April 6, 1955, to the late Frederick Wilson Furtick and the late Martha Horn Furtick in Corinth, MS. He attended Corinth High School and after graduation, he matriculated at Northeast Community College, Mississippi State University, and Delta State University. He received a degree in Criminal Justice. In 1978, he moved to Cleveland, MS and purchased a Radio Shack. Then, in 1979, he started Delta Security Systems, a security business serving commercial and residential homes across the Mississippi Delta. While living in Cleveland, he served his community as an active firefighter for the Bolivar County Fire and Rescue, and as a fire investigator for the Bolivar County Emergency Management Agency. It was on an active scene in 1991 that he met Dianne Estes. Jim and Dianne were married in 1993 in Rosedale, MS and soon after, they moved to Tupelo, MS. After moving to Tupelo, Jim worked at Day Detectives for three years before he began working at Delta Security Systems full time servicing homes, schools, and businesses stretching from North Mississippi to the Delta. He was a long-time charter member of the Mississippi Alarm Association, as well as, an active member at Parkway Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Council for many years. Jim was an avid railroad researcher, collector, and enthusiast, taking many train trips across the United States over the years with Dianne. A private family memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be held at Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo Chapel today (Tuesday, April 14, 2020) with Bro. Paul Young officiating. Jim's service may be viewed by his family and friends via livestream at 2 PM Tuesday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/life-streaming and will be archived afterwards on hollandfuneraldirectors.com for future viewing. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Jim is survived by his wife, Dianne Furtick of Tupelo; a brother, Michael Horn Furtick (Vera) of Sarasota, FL; a daughter, Hannah Estes Aguzzi (Michael) of Cleveland, MS, and son, Carey Lamar Estes (Holly) of Knoxville, TN; two grandsons, Colby Allen Dreher and Carey David Estes; and two nieces, Katie Furtick Donnelly (Evan) of Alexandria, VA and Sarah "Sally" Bailey Furtick of Nevada City, CA. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Frederick Wilson Furtick and Martha Horn Furtick. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.