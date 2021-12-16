Robert Clark Fussell, 89, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Diversicare in Amory. He was born in Germantown, TN on May 1, 1932 to the late Lester and Dora Kennedy Fussell. Robert was a graduated of Germantown High School where he was a star player on the football team. After high school, he went on to Northwest Junior College and played football there as well. At the height of the Korean Conflict, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Japan intercepting morse code from the Russians for 3 years. Upon his discharge, he married the love of his life, Ann Wiggins in Columbus on March 16, 1956. Robert's career would span over 5 decades from starting the first TV Cable in Columbus to working as an industrial electrician. Robert was well known in North Mississippi as a talented harmonica player. Many times, while shopping with his wife, he would begin to play the harmonica for other shoppers. He truly loved people and loved to make others smile. He also had a great loved for sports and playing softball. He was also instrumental in the lives of his daughters while they played sports. His family meant the most to him and he loved to dote on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed catfishing and was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church in Columbus. He was also the leader of the RA's. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Ann Wiggins Fussell; daughters, Becky Lambert, Amory and Jan Tidwell, Amory; sisters, Dorothy Chapman, Columbia, MO and Peggy Fiveash, Germantown; grandchildren, Jason Minga (Regina), Jeremy Minga and Cassandra Morris (Heath); great grandchildren, Anna Minga, Jacob Minga, Amber Bonner (Brandon), Marlee Morris and Maddox Morris; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, S.L., Marvin, Jess Willard, Lowell, Malcolm and Guy Fussell. Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Cleveland and Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Cemetery in Lowndes County. Pallbearers will be Jason Minga, Jeremy Minga, Jacob Minga, Heath Morris, Mitch Wiggins and Doug Wiggins. Visitation will be Saturday morning at the funeral home from 11 AM until 11:45 AM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.