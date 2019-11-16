Dennis Wayne Gable, 60, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at New Albany Health and Rehab. He was born in Tupelo, December 23, 1958 to Perlis Prentiss and Betty Jo Hall Gable. For a number of years, Dennis worked at the fireworks stand in Nettleton. Later in life, he worked as a cabinet maker for Oakhill Cabinets in Ecru. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, coaching fast pitch softball, fishing, and getting lost in a good song. He also enjoyed visiting with people and never met a stranger. He was a member of Endville Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Lindsey Harmon of Ecru and Brianna Gable of Pontotoc; two grandsons, Tucker and Tanner Harmon of Ecru; sister, Sandy Brooks and her husband, Gene of Rienzi; and brother, David Gable and his wife, Elizabeth of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Varnon officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Duncan, Lynn Morgan, Randy Bolen, Shane Montgomery, Russell Tate, David Wallis, Timmy Holcomb, Donald Wayne Frederick, Jeff Wages and Hunter Wages. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
