Glenda Faye Gable, 81, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her home. She was born January 27, 1938 in Stringer, MS to John Timothy and Willie Geneva Moffett Jones. She graduated from Stringer High School where she was voted most likely to succeed and as a star basketball player. She then attended and graduated from the University of Southern MS. She worked in food service for many years, working for Servomation Refreshments and NMMC. She was a longtime member of both Calvary Baptist Church and Hope Church. She volunteered her time at the outpatient surgery at NMMC. She enjoyed playing bunko with her friends. She loved southern gospel music and was an accomplished pianist. She loved to travel and loved Germany so much that she made two trips. Services will be 2 PM Friday, August 9, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scooter Noland officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her children, Lisa D. Chappell of Mesa, AZ and James (Reggie) Gable (Teresa) of Ecru; one sister, Becky Parker (Mack) of Stringer; four grandchildren, Heather Gable Dennis (Quintin), Justin Turner, Autumn Brook Gable and Isaac Gable; six great-grandchildren, Julian, Jakson, Ellie, Abbie, Cali and Keagan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reggie M. Gable; a daughter, Carolyn Turner; one brother, Ralph Jones and her mother-in-law, Irene Gable. Pallbearers will be Sam Thomas, Eric Pittman, Ben Patterson, Jody Gibson, Jim Chrestman and Artis Griffin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. Visitation will be 5 - 7 Thursday and 1 - 2 Friday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
