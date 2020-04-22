Helen Louise Gable, 80, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Lee County August 9, 1939 to Hubert and Ripple Gillentine. Helen worked as a seamstress in the garment industry and later worked as a nurses' aid at the hospital. She loved being outside tending to her flowers and taking care of her Chihuahua, Spanky. Helen was a member of Limestone Baptist Church. She leaves behind her four children, Gerald Martin of Mooreville, Gary Martin and wife, Vicki, of Fulton, Debbie Lansdell and husband, Jay, of Mooreville, and Glynn Martin and wife Addie of Mooreville; one sister, Patricia Young; one brother, Kenneth Gillentine; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Gable; her parents; and a granddaughter, Daris Martin. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday at Boguefala Cemetery with Bro. Chris McCord officiating. Expressions of sympathy will be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
