Carolyn Gearlene Jones Gadd, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born on February 16, 1942, to William Elvie and Leler Viola Jackson Jones in Ripley, MS. She was a retired Cafeteria Employee of Benton County Schools serving in the Hickory Flat Schools. She was a member of Bains Chapel Church and Faith Assembly of God Church. She was a selfless person who always saw to the needs of others before her own. She found the good in people and always made them feel loved. Gearlene loved her flowers and had a green thumb. Gearlene is survived by her husband: James Aaron Gadd of Hickory Flat, MS; one son: Phillip A. Gadd (Dottie) of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Frita G. Rakestraw (Roger) of New Albany, MS; one brother: Eugene "Slim" Jones (Ann) of Hickory Flat; and three sisters: Gloria Jean Reed (Steve) of Dearing, Georgia; Lisa Clayton (Tommy) of Hickory Flat; Sallie Mae Lancaster (Ray) of Olive Branch; four grandchildren: Bethany Howard (Dan) of Florence, Alabama, Maranda Cheatwood of New Albany, MS; McKayla Rakestraw of New Albany, MS, Hannah Alhum (Jimmy) of Ecru, MS; and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; a son: Paul Wynn Gadd, three sisters; and three brothers. At the family request, there will be no visitation or no service. Expressions of sympathy, may be sent to: mcbridefuneralhome.com
