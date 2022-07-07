Dottie Ann Overall Gadd

Dottie Ann Overall Gadd passed away at her home in Ripley, MS on July 5, 2022. She was born July 27, 1963 to Lloyd Russell Overall and Frances Skelton in Marshall County, MS. Dottie graduated from Northeast and attended the Baptist Church. She loved animals and especially her dogs. Dottie worked as the Deputy Clerk at the Tippah County Circuit Clerk office. She worked for Ripley Funeral Home for 17 years and for the State of MS in multiple positions. Visitation will be July 10, 2022 from 12:30 PM until the Service starts at 3:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Committal at Ripley Cemetery. Dottie is survived by her husband: Phillip Aaron Gadd of Ripley, MS; one sister: Deborah Jean Overall of Kodak, TN; honorary sister: Shelia Lewis. She is preceded in death by her parents. Officiating will be Stan Kuykendall. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

