HICKORY FLAT -- Pete Gadd, 57, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 3:00 p.m. September 2, 2019, at Flat Rock Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery.

