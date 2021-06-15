Walter Curtis Gadd, 80, of Hickory Flat, passed away on Monday, June 14, at his home, after several months of declining health. Walter was born in Hickory Flat on January 4, 1941 to W. M. and Lorene Gadd. He graduated from Hickory Flat High School in 1959 and in 1964 began a 19-year career with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company at its plant in Memphis. After the Firestone plant closed in Memphis in 1983, Walter began a second career with the Mississippi Department of Transportation in north Mississippi. His work with the State of Mississippi continued for 21 years until his retirement in 2006. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Vecelia. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed holiday events together and traveling together. Walter joined his family for countless memorable trips that covered 49 states across America and also several trips to Europe. Walter was loved dearly by all his family and friends. Walter adored his special grandchildren Rachel and Wesley and made yearly visits with Vecelia to Houston, Texas, for their birthdays and other special events. He touched many lives through his sincere willingness to help others. He would often stop along the highway to offer assistance to a stranded motorist and was always eager to help and support his family in any way possible. Walter greatly enjoyed cutting firewood for friends and family locally as well as in Memphis. He was widely known in Benton County and cherished spending time talking with his many friends. He was an active member of Hickory Flat First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 17 at 3 p.m. at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church with Brother Gary Linville and Brother Cory Lancaster officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church, and also at 1 p.m. until start of the service on Thursday at the Church. Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers Charles and Frank. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Vecelia Churchill Gadd; a daughter Amelia (Tom) of Houston, Texas, and a son, Keith, of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother Tommy Gadd of New Albany and sister Glenda Lacy of Hickory Flat; two grandchildren, Rachel and Wesley; and four nieces and three nephews.
