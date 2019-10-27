Sondra Fugitt Gaddy, 72 passed away Saturday October 26, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on August 3, 1947 to the late Grady L. and Willa Dean Fugitt Gaddy. She was member of the Church of Christ and worked in the banking industry for 44 years, in Fulton. She was a member of numerous service clubs and committees contributing to city and county development. Services will be at 5:00 pm on Monday October 28, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bruce Johnson and Larry Pate officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Monday October 28, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Lane Gaddy; her beloved maltipoo, Lacey; two sisters, Bib Gaddy and Lynn Johnson; nieces and nephews, Pam Baldwin, Amy Whatley, Vonda Johnson, Bruce Johnson, and a special friend, Tom Iseminger. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Mike Gaddy, and a nephew, Dwayne Chism. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
