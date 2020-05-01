Willa Dean Gaddy, 91, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born November 6, 1928 to the late Cleetis C. Raburn and the late Ernie Mae Stovall Raburn in the Centerville Community. She retired from the ASCS office after 31 years of service. She was a charter member of South Side Baptist Church. Willa Dean enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday May 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Wilson, and Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday May 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her 2 sons; Steve Gaddy and Stu (Glenda) Gaddy, both of Fulton, 3 granddaughters; Sarah (Steven) Estes, Alison Gaddy of Fulton, and Grace Gaddy, all of Fulton, 1 sister; Julia Grimes of Fulton, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; William D. Gaddy, her parents, 4 sisters; Sue Nichols, Betty Willis, Linda Kirksey, and Joan Barber. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
