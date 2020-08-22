Billie Mary Lewellen Gaillard, 91, resident of Tupelo and former resident of Dumas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23 from 11 AM to 1 PM in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow in the Dumas Cemetery with Bro. Will Busby officiating. Born September 30, 1928 in Tippah County, Mrs. Gaillard was the oldest child of the late Clyde and Minnie V. Clark Lewellen. She received her education in the Tippah County Public School System and was the beloved wife of the late Bobby O'Neal Gaillard. Employed in the manufacturing industry in Tippah County for most of her life, Mrs. Gaillard retired from the Bilt-Rite Corporation and continued to assist other companies in their sewing department. Affectionately known as "Big Mama" to her family, friends and community, Mrs. Gaillard enjoyed the friendship of many. Moving to Tupelo in 2006 to be near family, she was a member of Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church.She will be remembered for her love of sewing, working in her garden and canning. Survivors include one son, Tommy O'Neal Gaillard (Debra) of Georgia, two sisters, Joann Toast and Velma Lewellen, both of Modesto, CA, one brother, Alton Lewellen of Cherokee, AL, eight grandchildren, Cindy Stroupe, Holli Sanders (Sandy), Nickey Bullock, Tommy Bullock (April), Courtney Reed (Matthew), Heather Reynolds (Michael), Summer Murphy (Adam) and Dane' Smallwood (Brandon), sixteen great grandchildren and eleven great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Clyde Lewellen and Minnie V. Clark Lewellen Dillard, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Kay Gaillard, two sisters, Sybil and Laquita Lewellen and her half-sister, Dot. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gaillard family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
