Kenny Carnel Gaillard, 51, was born on May 7, 1969 to Elbert and the late Sallie Prather Gaillard. He transitioned on June 10, 2020 at his home in Nashville, TN. Kenny was united in holy matrimony with Kelli Long and two children were born from this union, Kamri and Karnelle Gaillard. He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters Kamri & Karnelle; father, Elbert; brother, Timmy (Judy); sisters, Dottie (Mark), Lora and Laura Cox; special friend, Traci Hicks; special aunt, Sarah Prather Adams; aunts: Pansy, Sara, Shirley and Callie Mae Gaillard; uncles, Zean (Eloise), Jessie, Herman "L. C.", Donnie (Chauncea), Ernest, Billy Mack and Norman (Edith); two nieces; four nephews; and estranged wife, Trena Hall. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
