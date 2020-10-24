Raymond "Ray" Daniel Gaillard, 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Mr. Gaillard was born on April 8, 1959, to Raymond "Bud" L. Gaillard and Shirley Daniel Gaillard McClain. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree form Mississippi State University in Construction Engineering Technology in 1982. After working several years in Construction Management, he, with the help of a much respected Advisory Committee, developed a Construction Engineering Technology Program at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Their goal was not only to produce students that were excellent in their field, but to develop strong character and integrity. During his nineteen years at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Mr. Gaillard received numerous awards and grants which bettered the students he served. Mr. Gaillard enjoyed music, driving across the country and the challenge of completing almost any project, both personal and professional. Mr. Gaillard is survived by his mother, Shirley Gaillard McClain and her husband, Lamon McClain of Ripley; his wife of 30 years, Vicki Butler Gaillard of Ashland, one daughter, Regan Gaillard Rutledge and husband William Rutledge of Memphis, TN and one brother, Randy Gaillard of Ripley. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond "Bud" Gaillard. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private memorial service for the immediate family will be held in the Memory Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. The family request that memorials be directed to The Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gaillard family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.