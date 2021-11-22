Vera Marie Gaillard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 20, 2021 at the age of 93. Marie was born July 26, 1928 to Virginia Loretta Adair and Johnny Anderson Beaty in Dumas, MS. She lived and worked in the city of Memphis for over 80 years. She worked at Park Lanes until they closed their doors and then as a childcare provider for over 15 years. She retired to Ripley, MS for 12 years where she was a member of the Spout Springs Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be November 24, 2021 from 8:00 AM until the funeral starts at 10:00 AM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Wier's Chapel Cemetery. Marie returned home to Memphis to be with her son and his family this past year. She is survived by her son: Gregory Wallace Gaillard and daughter-in-law Patricia Gay Gaillard; her three grandchildren: Dana Nicole Smith, Amanda Lauren Gaillard, Jacob Evan Weatherington Gaillard. She is also survived by a great grandchild: Bodhi Elliott Smith and one brother: Johnny "Quitman" Beaty. She is predeceased by her husband: Wallace Hall Gaillard; as well as her siblings: Hermie Lee, Betty Jean, Gerald Wayne, Bobby Wayne, Shirley Ann, Brenda Kay, and Linda Gay. Rev. Brad Chandler will be officiating. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
