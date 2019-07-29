TUPELO -- David Gaines, 60, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas after a one month diagnosis of cancer. Services will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3 PM at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Sunday beginning at 1 PM at the church and continue until service time. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

