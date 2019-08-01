Tupelo-Robert David Gaines, 60, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 while at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. David was born in New Albany on May 25, 1959 to Robert Maxie and Dorothy Benjamin Gaines. He grew up there and graduated from W. P. Daniel High School in l976. He then attended Northeast Mississippi Community College receiving an associates degree in Diesel Mechanics. He furthered his studies at Lincoln Tech School of Advanced Diesel Mechanics earning the highest accredited ASE Degree. In 1988, he advanced his studies earning a Fuel Systems Specialist degree from UEI Diesel College in Atlanta, Georgia. Throughout his early career he worked in several diesel mechanic positions, always intrigued with innovative techniques. On July 28, 1985, he married Rosemary Berthay, from New Albany. Together they made their home in Tupelo, where David started a new career opportunity working for Mr. C.V"Chuck" Imbler, Sr. at Idealease. In 1996, David and Rosemary became the owners of Jody's Flowers & Fine Gifts. David joined the business in 1999. During his first few months at Jody's, he began a journey of friendships that followed him down a long path including many dedicated employees, customer relationships, and door to door friendships delivering flowers. He was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. Never seeking attention for himself, he was a quiet, devoted, loving and supportive husband and father. The memories he leaves of his fun loving personality, and quick wit are incredibly special. Throughout both of his son's early years, Davis enjoyed coaching Tupelo Park and Recreation Little League Baseball, and strongly supported them with many years of competitive baseball at Chesterville. He will be remembered by many for his love of baseball, sunrises, sunsets, and growing plants and vegetables. His greatest joys were found spending countless hours at the beach each year, especially30A, which was his favorite. A service celebrating David's life and legacy will be held at 3 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Harrisburg Baptist Church with Bro. David Langerfeld officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM-service time Sunday only at Harrisburg Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be serving their friends. David is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rosemary; two sons; David Hunter Gaines and SpencerReed Gaines both of Tupelo; His Mother, Dorothy Gaines of New Albany; a brother Joel Gaines(Lisa) of New Albany; Sister in law and brother in law Joyce and Calvin White of New Albany,nieces and nephews whom he was "Uncle Dave" to- Betsy Gaines Wages, Sarah Gaines,Brock Gaines, Matthew White, Joshua White and Mary Margaret White, and great nephew,Atticus Wages all of New Albany. Several aunt, uncles, cousins and longtime family friends, Wayne & Martha Gann and Vicki and Lee Childress all of Corinth. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Maxie Gaines and his in laws, Clarence and Mary Berthay all of New Albany. Memorials may be made to Tupelo Sports Council, P. O. Box 3608, Tupelo, MS. 38803 for Park and Recreation improvements in memory of David and in honor of his loyalty to coahing baseball or to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.