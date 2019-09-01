Marcia Crowe Gaines (42) passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed to crochet, cook, bream fish and spend time with her family. Services will be 4 pm Monday, September 2, 2019 at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watts and Bro. Robert Hogue officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 Monday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Allan Gaines of Blue Springs; her son, Isaac Gaines of Blue Springs; her father, Charles Crowe of Marietta; her brother, Jeffrey Crowe (Elizabeth) of Marietta; her sister, Amanda Stanfield (Clinton) of Marietta; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sandra and David Gaines; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Leslie Gaines; her grandmother, Elizabeth Horn and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Crowe and her grandparents, Eulas and Ann Crowe and Clyde Horn. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
