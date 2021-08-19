Tony Gaines, 80, of Oxford, MS formerly of Iuka, MS passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at his residence in Oxford. Tony was a member of Iuka United Methodist Church and a member of the Rotary Club. He attended and graduated for Iuka High School, The University of Mississippi, and retired in 2003 as a Financial Services Advisor. Tony enjoyed golfing, being on the water, and being on his boats. He was an avid Ole Miss sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Gillespie Gaines of Oxford, MS; his son, Tony Gaines (Julie) of Belden, MS; his daughter, Heather Gaines of Plano, TX; his sister, Mimi Spencer; and his grandchildren, Turner Mant Gaines, Hayden Gaines, Mary Grace Gaines, Elizabeth Gaines, Julia Fair Gaines, and Tony Gaines. He was preceded in death by his parents, Omar TUrner Gaines, Jr. and Myriam McArthur Gaines; and his brother, Ben Gaines. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021 from 11am until 1pm at the Iuka United Methodist Church. Services are scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021 at 1pm at the Iuka United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Prentiss Gordon. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Turner Gaines, Hayden Gaines, Nash Allen, Richard Clark, John Hendrix, Dick Penn, Roger Swanson, and Ben Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve DePriest, L.O. Bishop, Gene Jourdan, and John Moneti. Donations may be made in Tony's honor to the Iuka United Methodist Church, The Little Church, or to the donors charity of choice. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.