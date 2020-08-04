Wanda June Whitehead Smithey Gaines, 67, went to be with her LORD and Savior on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. She was born July 31, 1953 in New Albany to Willis and Edith Dorrough Whitehead. She was a homemaker and a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking cruises and loved spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Martintown Cemetery with Bro. Andy Russell and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Rickey Gaines; her daughter, Kelly Anderson; her son, Michael Smithey; two step-daughters, Leslie Worthy and Lori McElhenny (Carl); one step-son, Lonnie McMillan (Becky); two sisters, Sara Weeden and Karen Smith (Rex); one granddaughter, Riley Anderson; eight step-grandchildren: Macy McMillan, Lisa Worthy, Lauryn McGloflin (David), Chelsea Rutledge (Grant), Jack Worthy, Chyenne McElhenny, Madison McElhenny and Kastan McElhenny; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Judy Kirk; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Weeden. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.