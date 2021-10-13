Cheryl Allen Galabiz, 78, affectionately nicknamed by her husband, My Baby, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Born May 17, 1943, Cheryl was one of two daughters of the late Brookes Allen Peach and the late Imogene Kellum Peach. After receiving her Associate's Degree she pursued her rewarding career as a Registered Nurse for 33 years at North Mississippi Medical Center. In May of 1995, she married Richard Lee Galabiz at Lakeview Baptist Church, after which she moved her membership to the church. Cheryl always finished what she started by giving her all. She always enjoyed being outdoors and in her younger years, she enjoyed hiking and camping with her family. Cheryl took great pride in her family and especially adored her two grandsons, Braden and Bryce Carnathan. She lived a very satisfying and fulfilling life. She leaves behind her beloved family including her husband of 26 years, Richard Galabiz of Tupelo; four children, Allison Carnathan of Tupelo; Lena Beard of Pontotoc, Gina Mills and her husband, Karl of Guntown, and Brent Galabiz and his significant other, Lequita of Pontotoc; fourteen grandchildren, Braden Carnathan, Bryce Carnathan, Joseph Beard and his wife, Melanie, Beth Howard and her husband, Ronald, Laura Hellums and her husband, Jeremy, Jonathan Mills, Jared Mills and his wife, Amanda, Kari Verrell and her husband, Cole, Kaleb Mills and his wife, Heidi, Kevin Mills and his wife, Courtney, Deven Galabiz and his wife, Clara, Savannah Galabiz, Brianna Galabiz, and Christopher Galabiz; fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Cynthia Stout and her husband, David of New Albany and Cheryl's special friend, Sue Creely of Tupelo. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Lakeview Baptist Church. Services honoring Cheryl's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Lakeview Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Garland officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
