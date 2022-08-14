Amory - Willie Sherron Wood Gallop, 81, finished her work here on earth and began her new life in Heaven, on August 12, 2022. She was born in Tupelo, MS on March 25, 1941, to the late Lawrence E. and Mayola Webb Wood. Sherron grew up in Itawamba County as an only child and graduated from Itawamba High School. She furthered her education by attending ICC, later obtained a Bachelors Degree and then went on to get a Masters Degree in Education at Mississippi State University. God called her to motivate and help mold the yound minds of the future. She was a dedicated teacher who was by the book, at times strict, and ensured that her students learned correctly. Not lacking in the ability to run an orderly classroom, Sherron was the tough teacher whose heart was for excellence in her children. She served the kids and their families for over 33 years and the only regret she had was the piles of paperwork which had engulfed the education system. She made so many friends through the years and she enjoyed the trips taken through the school system. There are so many lives that were touched by Sherron and she helped so many young people in the surrounding counties. Even more than her classroom family, her immediate family meant the world to her. At a young age, she was set up on a blind date with Jason Gallop. It was love at first site and they were married on August 19, 1966. He was her best friend and God blessed them with a son, daughter-in-law, and two beautiful grand daughters. She loved her family dearly, was caring, and enjoyed doing every and anything with them, especially shopping with the granddaughters whom affectionately called her "Dan". All those memories made through the years will be cherished. God effortlessly carried her through all the trials in life. She walked out her faith daily and was a living testament of a servent of God. Not just through teaching all those years, Sherron was always active in helping others yet she never wanted any credit for what she did. She was a humble, faithful member of Meadowood Baptist Church and served on the Bereavement Committee and attended Sunday School. Southern Gospel music gave her inspiration daily. In her free time, Sherron enjoyed going out to eat, hosting gatherings with her family, and just having fellowship with others, especially one of her close friends, Janet Goudelock and her cousin, Claudette Sheffield. Through the years, her friends were many and they all liked spending time visiting and catching up on all the latest news. Always on the go, Sherron had the best time going for hours shopping without tiring and then she would return happy even if she hadn't purchased a single item. She was just happy to go and live life to the fullest. There is no doubt that she is a place far better than any of us could imagine here on earth. We wish she could stay forever yet her family and friends celebrate her home going. They know that it is not goodbye, it is, we will see you again some day. Left behind to cherish the memories of her are her husband of 55 years, Jason D. Gallop, Amory; son, Stephen "Steve" Gallop (Charity), Amory; granddaughters, Mackenzie Gallop and Madison Gallop; cousin, Claudette Sheffield (Joe); and too many other friends to list. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence ad Mayola Webb Wood. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, in Amory, MS with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial followed in Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS with pallbearers being the Deacons of Meadowood Baptist Church. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Meadowood Baptist Church Faithworks Mission Program, 1512 Hatley Road, Amory, MS.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.