Harrison Monroe Galloway, 77, passed away October 27, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Monroe was born August 24, 1942 to Presley and Gertrude Galloway in Algoma, MS. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1961. He married Hazel Ruth Galloway in 1975 and shared 40 wonderful years of marriage together until her death in 2015. He was a caring brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He worked in furniture at Brookwood Furniture for 31 years until his retirement in 2007. He loved to fish, sit at home and admire hummingbirds, and being outdoors. He was also a handy man and loved working on and fixing things. He had a great sense of humor and always loved to tell stories. He is survived by a grandson, Billy Galloway, Jr., Fulton, MS; two sisters, Laverne Holt(Walter), Pontotoc, MS and Dorothy Steiner(Bob), Poulsbo, WA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; brothers, Edward and Tommy Galloway; sisters, Kathleen Brummett and Lavonia Orr; sons, Billy Galloway, Sr. and Tony Galloway; great grandson, Billy Galloway III; and extended family. Services will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Duane Ard officiating. Burial will follow in Black Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Lee Russell, Dana Russell, Michael Russell, Chris Russell, Gary Chunn, and Kevin Chunn. Honorary Pallbearers: Ray Russell, Glen Russell, Danny Russell, Earnie Russell, Danny Pennington, Thomas Pennington, and CJ Ransom. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 5-8PM and Wednesday, October 30, 10AM until service time.
