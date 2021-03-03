Samuel Calvin Galloway, III of Booneville, passed away March 2, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. He was born on November 2, 1951 to Dr. Samuel Calvin Galloway, Jr. and Ruth Barkley Galloway. Sam was a graduate of Booneville High School. He earned a B.A. degree in Education from the University of Mississippi and received his Associate Degree in Nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College. The majority of his twenty-five plus years in healthcare was spent at Methodist Alliance Home Care in Memphis, TN. Sam became an accomplished musician at an early age. He enjoyed sharing his talent on the clarinet, piano, and organ by accompanying various groups. In high school, Sam was the drum major of Booneville band, and in college, he was a member of the Ole Miss marching band. As a member of the Booneville Presbyterian Church, he served as organist and then pianist for many years. Sam also loved animals and enjoyed volunteering with the Halfway Home Animal Shelter. Sam is survived by his Mother, His brother Bob Galloway (Camille), his sister Gail "Cissy" Worley (Phil), and four nephews, Barkley Galloway, Drew Galloway (Laura), Brett Galloway (Leah), and Cal Worley (fiancée Candice). Sam was also proud great uncle to Kendall and Bennett Galloway. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Keith Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. In an effort to follow MSDH COVID, guidelines, the family asks that everyone please wear a mask and social distance. For those who are not attending public functions because of COVID, the family understands and will appreciate your prayers. Pallbearers will be Drew Galloway, Brett Galloway and Cal Worley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
