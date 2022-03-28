Margaret Anita Galloway, age 90, passed away at NMMC in Tupelo on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born September 2, 1931 to Alfonso and Daisy Morgan Howell. Margaret was a member of Cooke Memorial Baptist Church. She was a retired factory worker. Margaret enjoyed working word puzzles, sewing and quilting. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Inmon officiating; burial will follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home Is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her son, Harlan Galloway (Darthie) of Houlka; four grandchildren, Leslie Ford (Johnny), Hunter Galloway, Grant Galloway and Blake Galloway; and five great-grandchildren, Weston Galloway, Miller Galloway, John Margaret Ford, Elizabeth Dale Ford and Kolt Galloway and her special friend, Olean Stutsy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marvin Monroe Galloway; her two sons, Harley Galloway and Dale Galloway; her grandson, Brian Galloway; three sisters, Scottie Warner, Doris Falkner and Infant Howell; and a brother, Raymond Howell. Pallbearers will be Hunter Galloway, Grant Galloway, Blake Galloway, Johnny Ford, Arnell Fleming and Andrew Morris. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
