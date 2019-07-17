RANDOLPH FORMERLY OF LAFAYETTE, LA -- Frances "Delores" Galloway Rester, 67, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home in Randolph. Services will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:00pm at Pontotoc County Library.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.