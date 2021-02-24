Mary Estelle Galloway Washington, age 95 of Houlka, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Washington was born on January 21, 1926 in Banner, Mississippi, to the late Eddie and Amy Galloway. On October 23,1944, she was united in marriage to Fred Washington who passed away on October 23, 2006. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, canning vegetables and spending time with her family. She was a member at Washington Methodist Church in Houlka, Mississippi. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Cook Cemetery on Cowsert Road in Houlka, Mississippi with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers are Justin, Wylee, Robert and Ronald Dale Washington, Harlan Galloway, and Arnell Fleming. She is survived by three sons, David (Ouida) Washington, Phillip Washington, and Dean (Lee) Washington all of Houlka, MS; six grandchildren, Robert Washington, Amy (Marty) Koonce, Beth (Tim) Evans, Justin (Sarah Anderson) Washington, Wylee (Kristin) Washington and James (Kristi) Cox; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; one sister Ruth Phillips and one brother Bobby Galloway. She was preceeded in death by one brother Marvin Galloway and one sister Maedell Fleming.

