John Gambill, 72, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born July 21, 1948, to J. W. Gambill and Martha West Gambill Sisk. He retired from the State of Mississippi, after twenty years, as a L.C. Gas Inspector. Mr. Gambill also worked for twenty-eight years for Pittman Brothers Propane. He was a faithful member and deacon of Osborne Creek Baptist Church in the Osborne Creek Community. He loved and enjoyed time with his grandson, Joey. Mr. Gambill enjoyed riding horses, keeping up his property with his tractors, church activity, and some hunting and fishing. Visitation for Mr. Gambill will be Monday, March 15, 2021, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Funeral services for Mr. Gambill will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. John Cagle officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Cole Gambill; son, Kevin E. Gambill; daughter, Gina C. Gambill; brother, Larry Gambill (Diann) of Booneville, MS; sisters, Carolyn Goodin (Lowell) of Preston, MS; Ann Scott (Terry) of Booneville, MS; and Beth King (Eugene) of Selmer, TN; grandson, Joey Porter of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Williams and brother-in-law, Terry Williams. Pallbearers will be Nelson Cole, James Gambill, James Davis, Derek Bryson, Gary Goodin, and Kyle Murphy. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Porter, Don Bryson, Terry Scott, Earl Barron, Dan Eaton and Nolan Bailey. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, those attending are asked to please wear a mask.
