Jimmie "Jimmy" Dale Gamble, 74, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Prentiss County on May 21, 1945, to JW and Maxine Gamble. He was a truck driver and a Mason. He enjoyed making knives, fishing, hunting and watching movies. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Stephens officiating. Burial will be in Ingram Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gamble; two sons, Richard (Jennifer) Gamble and Jamie (Jessica) Gamble; one daughter, Cheri (Danny) Swann; seven grandchildren, Marie (Daniel) Jones, Casey Swann, Rebecca Gamble, Sarah Gamble, Jacob Gamble, Lexie Gamble and Abbie Rose Gamble; and five great-grandchildren, Sean, Roshalynn, Matthew, Aaron and Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

