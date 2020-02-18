Jimmie "Jimmy" Dale Gamble, 74, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Prentiss County on May 21, 1945, to JW and Maxine Gamble. He was a truck driver and a Mason. He enjoyed making knives, fishing, hunting and watching movies. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Stephens officiating. Burial will be in Ingram Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gamble; two sons, Richard (Jennifer) Gamble and Jamie (Jessica) Gamble; one daughter, Cheri (Danny) Swann; seven grandchildren, Marie (Daniel) Jones, Casey Swann, Rebecca Gamble, Sarah Gamble, Jacob Gamble, Lexie Gamble and Abbie Rose Gamble; and five great-grandchildren, Sean, Roshalynn, Matthew, Aaron and Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.