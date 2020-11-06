Joseph "Joe" Gamble, 30, of Tishomingo, MS passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence. Joe enjoyed playing video games, skate boarding, and music. His greatest joy in life was being a father and enjoyed spending every moment he could with his boys. He also enjoyed golfing with his Papi. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Gamble; his sons, Rylan Gamble and Liam Gamble; his mother, Jackie Rinehart (Rusty); his sisters, Valerie Gamble and Katelyn Rinehart (Zak Whitfield); his brothers, Ray Gamble, Jr. and John Rinehart; his nieces, Kristen Eaves (Jason) and Allie Jourdan; his nephews, Brody Whitfield and Sawyer Whitfield; his parents in law, Carrie and Michael Alexander; his sister in law, Haley Alexander; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Gamble, Sr.; and his grandparents, Bill Gamble, Josephine Gamble, Virginia Brown, and John Brown, Sr. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later time. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
