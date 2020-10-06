SUMTER , SC FORMERLY OF BLUE SPRINGS, MS -- Jessie Gambrel, 36, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home in Sumter. Services will be on Friday October 9, 2020 1:00 at the church. Visitation will be on Friday October 9, 2020 11:00 - 1:00 at Jesus New Testament 1154 County Road 194 Blue Springs. Burial will follow at Red Hill Cemetery Blue Springs Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

