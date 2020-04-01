Barbara Jean Gambrell, 74, transitioned into eternity on Sunday, March 29, 2020, with her beloved sisters, Valerie and Juanita, by her side at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Blue Springs, Mississippi on August 3, 1945, to the late Frank and Bernice Gambrel. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age. She joined the Red Hill MB Church and later became a member of Jesus New Testament Holiness Church. She loved attending church and loved her church family. A lifelong resident of the Red Hill Community, she was a graduate of B.F. Ford High School and attended Mississippi Valley State University. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her beloved son, Milton, who preceded her in death; grandchildren in love, Jarvis and Myra; and, her niece, Allison and nephew, Reggie, whom she helped raise when their mother passed. This gentle giant of a woman loved children. She spent her life encouraging and mentoring young people. She established the 'Girls Club,' a group that focused on teaching proper etiquette, cooking, crafts, Bible drills, learning the books of the Bible and most importantly to love the Lord. Because of her loving spirit, many of the youth to this day call her 'Aunt Barbara.' Left behind to cherish her memory, are her siblings; Ray Wade, Wade (Shirley) Gambrel, Valerie (Pastor Hayes) Long, Frank (Louise) Gambrel and Juanita Gambrel Floyd. She also leaves her special and adopted sister, Zell Long and her family, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Barbara's family will remember her as the glue that held the family together. To celebrate her life, a private memorial service is being held. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Bernice Gambrel Endowment Fund in c/o of CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com for further information.
