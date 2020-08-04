On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1942, James Harold Gammel was welcomed into this world by his parents: Emmett Carson and Etta Lorene Reid Gammel. He departed this earth on August 2, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease with his loving family surrounding him and was welcomed by his Heavenly Father with open arms. His body is now perfect! He was a soft spoken, gentle spirited man giving words of wisdom to his children and those whom he was close to. A graduate of Sherman High School , Mr. Sherman High, in 1962. He then started working in the Shipping Department at Irwin B. Schwabee, the Shirt Factory, in New Albany, MS. He worked his way by attending night classes to be the Computer Programmer and Office Manager for 33 years. After its closing, he worked for Day Detectives at Cooper Tire, and for Union County Schools (Ingomar School). He served as a Deacon of First Baptist Church in New Albany, MS, and was a member of the Civitan. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie Kay Carr Gammel, daughter, Debbie Gammel Hall, sons, Jeff Gammel (Brandie), and Mike Gammel (Molly), 9 grandchildren, Reid Hall, Carson Hall, Ben Hall (Christy), Whitney Harris (Yaco), Tori White (Austin), Jamie Alexis Gammel , Sophia and Samuel Taylor. Ally Gammel, and a brother, Charles Gammel of New Albany. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ronald Curtis Gammel, and a son-in-law, Robert (Bobby) Hall. United Funeral Service in New Albany will be in charge of arrangements, with graveside services on Wednesday, August 5, being at 10:00 at Vista Memorial Park. Friends will be welcomed at the grave side service with the Rev. Tom Sumrall officiating, and Rev. Glen Reeder delivering the eulogy. Honorary officials are Pastor Andrew Chesteen and Pastor Mark Mathis. Pallbearers will be Reid Hall, Ben Hall, Austin White, Hunter Gammel, Johnny Thompson, and Bobby Moore. Honorary Pallbearers will be Edgar Hall, Kenneth Clayton, George Hodges, Tom Mayo, Windham (Red) Taylor, Charles Jackson. For online condolences and guest registry , please visit www.unitedfuneralservices.com.
