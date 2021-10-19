Brenda Sheffield Gammill passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 77. The daughter of Milton and Jewel Sheffield, Brenda was born in the Ballardsville Community on August 6, 1944. She was a graduate of Mooreville High School and lived most of her adult life in Tupelo. She worked as a bookkeeper for Savings Oil for many years. Brenda enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include her sister, Sherry McCarty (Jim) of Tupelo; her nephews, Matt McCarty (Dawn) and Cole McCarty (Megan), all of Tupelo; a niece, Natalie Nichols and husband, Daren, of Greenwood; great-nephews, Cade and Bay McCarty and Austin Savage (Elizabeth); and great-nieces, Mary Leighton and Olivia McCarty and Addison and Avery Nichols. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister Kathy Fowler and her husband, John. While there will be no formal services, friends and family may share expressions of sympathy and fond memories at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

