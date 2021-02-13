Charles Gann, 80, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at his residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 14, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 14, 11-1 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Belgreen Baptist Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.