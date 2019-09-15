Jimmy Dale Gann, 71, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. He was born April 8, 1948, to W.C. and Veola Davidson Gann. He was a truck driver for MCH Trucking and was a member of Mantachie United Methodist Church. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the Mantachie United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joe Coggins officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Survivors include his son, Jim Gann (Emily) of New Albany; one daughter, Medida Keopradit (Songka) of Tupelo; three brothers, Tommy Gann of Mantachie, Wayne Gann (Martha) of Corinth, and Eddy Gann of Mantachie; and two grandchildren, Madison Gann and Mason Keopradit. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Gann; one brother, Gene "At" Gann; and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the Gann family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.