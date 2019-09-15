Jimmy Dale Gann, 71, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. He was born April 8, 1948, to W.C. and Veola Davidson Gann. He was a truck driver for MCH Trucking and was a member of Mantachie United Methodist Church. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the Mantachie United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joe Coggins officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Survivors include his son, Jim Gann (Emily) of New Albany; one daughter, Medida Keopradit (Songka) of Tupelo; three brothers, Tommy Gann of Mantachie, Wayne Gann (Martha) of Corinth, and Eddy Gann of Mantachie; and two grandchildren, Madison Gann and Mason Keopradit. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Gann; one brother, Gene "At" Gann; and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the Gann family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.