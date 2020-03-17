GOLDEN, MS -- Johnny Veto Gann, 73, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Thursday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS.

