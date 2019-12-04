Jessie Joyce Gann, 89, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. She was born on May 24, 1930 in Shannon to Jessie James Long and Mae Belle Whitt Long. She worked at Ceramic Tile in Houston for 31 years, retiring when it closed. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel with Brother Randy Rinehart and Brother Craig Simon officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 until 2:00 on Thursday, December 5 at Southern Funeral Chapel. She leaves behind her children, Mitchell (Sarah) Gann of Van Vleet, Robin (Russell) King of Houston and Ned (Theresa) Gann of Becker; her sister, Margie Wooldridge of Meridian; her brother, David (Deloise) Long of Houston, a special cousin Clara Mae Boyce; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Mae Belle Long; her children, Donald Gann, Kathy Paden, Linda Troupe; her siblings, Peggy Crago, Grace Long, Ruby Jean Long, Virginia Grimes, James Long, and Bobby Long. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving her family.
