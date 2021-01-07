Johnny Franklin Gann, Jr., 55, passed away Wednesday, January 06, 2021, at Tupelo, Mississippi in North Mississippi Medical Center . Services will be on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Providence Baptist Church, Amory, MS . Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.

