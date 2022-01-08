Wanda Kay Crosby Gann, 54, passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2022 at her home. She was born October 6, 1964 in Tupelo to Larry and Judy Barnes Crosby. Because of her great talent as a gymnast, she graduated from Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee. She then earned her bachelor's degree at Ole Miss and a master's degree from Capella University. Kay worked as a mental health therapist for Region III and Region IV until her health began to decline. Kindhearted and devoted to family, Kay loved music and had a lovely singing voice. She leaves behind her parents, Larry and Judy Crosby; and her daughter, Niki Soderstrom (Eric), all of Mooreville; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Monroe and Katherine Barnes and Annie Crosby Thatch. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, January 10, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Russell Fletcher and Bro. Sammy Washburn officiated. Burial will follow at Gilvo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin St. Romain, Nathaniel Snipes, Scott Brazile, William Lesley, Brian Lofton, and Eric Soderstrom. Memorials may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation at www.bafound.org. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.