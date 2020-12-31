Letha Gann (80) passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was a member of West Booneville Church of Christ. She loved her flowers and sewing. Services will be Friday, January 1, 2021 at 3 pm at the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Livingston officiating. Visitation will be from 1 until service time. Burial will follow at Zion Rest Cemetery. Letha is survived by her daughter, Debbie Huddleston (Ricky) of Marietta and her grandson, Kevin Huddleston (Merry) of Randolph. She was preceded in death by her parents Rastus and Christine Gann. Pallbearers will be Kevin Huddleston, Ray Huddleston, Mike Huddleston, Joe Gann and Donald Gann.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.