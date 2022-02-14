Mahlon Gann, loving husband and father transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home Feb. 13, 2022, while worshiping and praising Jesus. He was surrounded by his devoted wife of 63 years, Barbara Sumpter Gann and adoring family. Mahlon and Barbara met at Fairpark Baptist Church in Fort Worth, TX in 1956 where they were later married in 1958. They raised their three children, James Mahlon Gann, Jr., Tonya Gann Morgan (Keith), and Andrea Gann McMichael (Noel) for the next 18 years before returning to Mahlon's childhood home of Houston, MS in May of 1976. Over the next 46 years their family grew by 8 grandchildren; Desiree Pumphrey Abrams (Kerry), Ashley Galliven, Kristin Pumphrey Goode (Andy), Hallie Brister, Landon Brister (Misty), Latham Brister, Trice McMichael, and Hunter McMichael. 8 great grandchildren: Rhett and Trevor Goode, Madi Jernigan, Jax Leech, Katlyn Abrams Wilson, Kai Abrams, Emmitt Brister, Kale Houpt, Townes Simmons, and Milan Galliven and one great great grandchild Grant Wilson. Mahlon graduated high school in 1953 from Houston High School. He entered the army in March 1954 and served for 2 years stationed in Germany. In 1956 he was employed at General Dynamics where he was a quality inspector for the next 20 years. Upon returning to Houston he worked at the Feed Mill until he retired. After retirement he continued to work for his close friend, Boss Hog. Mahlon lived for Sunday's where he loved having his family filling the 7thand 8thpew at Parkway Baptist Church. His day was complete with the entire family gathering around the large table he built and living room celebrating life. Mahlon enjoyed all outdoor activities especially hunting, fishing, trapping beaver, gardening, and cheering at any of his grands and greatgrands sports events. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clearance Gann and Vannie Mae Criddle Gann. His siblings, Louise Gann Posey, Melvin Gann Sr., and Faye Gann Hurt. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Mae Gann Wilks of Huntsville, Alabama, a host a niece and nephews, and countless MaMaw and PaPaw Gann's daycare kiddos. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15thfrom 5-7 p.m. and the funeral will be Wednesday, February 16that 2.p.m. Both visitation and funeral will be at Parkway Baptist Church led by Dr. Randy Rinehart. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of services. Pall Bearers: Keith Morgan, Noel McMichaeal, Kerry Abrams, Andy Goode, Latham and Landon Brister, Melvin and Jesse Gann. Honorary Pallbearers: Mr. Wilson Kirby and Adult3 Sundayschool Class. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
