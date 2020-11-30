Nollie Ruth Gann, 83, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 30, 1936 to the late Nelson Frank Gann and Trannie Lou Criddle Gann in Chickasaw County. She retired from the Chickasaw County Extension Service and was a member of Fairview Church of God of Prophecy in Houston. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston with Rev. James Guest officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by three nephews, Mike Gann of Grenada, Russ Gann of Holsten, AZ and Jeff Gann of Vicksburg; two nieces, Linda England of Grenada and Debbie Allen of Houston; host of great nieces, nephew and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William Owens Gann and James Curtis Gann; a sister in law, Sunshine Marie Gann. Donations may be made to Fairview Church of God of Prophecy Building Fund or your favorite charity. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
