Peggy Gann, 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home in Walnut. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, doing word search puzzles, listening to Johnny Cash and her favorite entertainer, Elvis Presley sing. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She retired as a seamstress and she was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. Burial will be on Little Brown Church Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Hudson (Jack) of Tremont and Crystal McDaniel (Henry) of Walnut; grandchildren, Tony Childers of Ripley and Ivy Sheffield of Tremont; (15) greatgrandchildren; (1) great-great-grandson, Westin Hopper; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Annie Bell Odom Denson; husband, Roy Gann; daughter, Patricia Childers; sisters, Dale Hood, Betty Jones and Lynn Denson; brothers, Phillip Denson and Donald Denson. Pallbearers will be Henry Bates, Alex Smith, Matthew King, Kyle Brock, J. T. Jones, Joseph Martindale, Jonathan King and Randa Quinn. Visitation will be Friday at Waters Funeral Home from 11:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
