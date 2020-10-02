Lillian Ruth Gann, 89, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at her son's home. She was born October 5, 1930, to Turner and Josie Belle Harris. She was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ. She enjoyed drawing and word puzzles. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. John Williams officiating. Burial will be in Allen Line Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Terry (Jennifer) Gann; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Mullins; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gann; her parents; two brothers, James Harris and Bud Harris; and six sisters, Betty Young, Mary Holley, Dean Wigginton, Nolene Campbell, Edna Mullins and Judy Ford. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
