UNION COUNTY -- Timmy David "G-Man" Gann, 54, passed away Wednesday, April 08, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Graveside Service will be at 3 PM Thursday, April 16 at Shady Grove Cemetery near Ecru.

