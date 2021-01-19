Houston-William Franklin Gann, 89, died Monday, January 18, 2021. He was born May 19, 1931, in Chickasaw County to Bobbie Lee and Gertrude Criddle Gann. He served in the United States Army as an Airborne Ranger during the Korean War. He returned home after his overseas service and married Mable Brassfield on December 24, 1954. He was a route salesman for Tom's Snack Foods for over 30 years. After retiring from Tom's, he worked for Houston Country Club and Grocer's Pride. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mable Gann; one son, Glenn Gann (Nanette) of Houston; two grandchildren, Kathryn Murff (Nathan) of Saltillo and Scott Gann (Katie) of Tupelo; four great grandchildren, Grayson Gann, Mattie Grace Murff, Mary Houston Murff, and Finley Gann; one brother, Bobby Gann (Barbara) of Starkville; two sisters in law, Sue Gann of Houlka and Monette Gann of Vardaman; one brother in law, Don McKibben of Algoma; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston with a visitation at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers are Scott Gann, Nathan Murff, Larry Gann, Lane McKibben and Andy Clark. Honorary pallbearers are Kirkham Dendy, Billy Dendy, and his Grocer's Pride family. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks and maintain social distancing. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
