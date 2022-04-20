Carrie Marie Gannon Weathers , 89, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born on September 1, 1932 to James and Ella Gannon in Rienzi. On June 3, 1961, she married Hubert Weathers, a member of the United States Air Force who she met a few years earlier, becoming a devoted wife, and in time, a faithful mother to their two children. She was a proficient seamstress, taking great satisfaction in her sewing. She was also an accomplished artist, taking particular pleasure in painting flowers and on occasion, the birds she so enjoyed watching. A faithful Christian, she dearly loved her church family as a member of the Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Hubert Weathers; a son, David Weathers and wife, Mandy, of Calhoun , Georgia; a daughter, Lisa Kyle and husband, Henry, of Amory; three grandsons, Austin Tidwell and fiancé, Bethany Sheely, Jacob Kyle, and Hampton Weathers; a step-granddaughter, Meghan Talley and husband, Dustin; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and a brother. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Minister Tim Childs officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jacob Kyle, Austin Tidwell, Wayne Williams, Rorie Coker, Bradley Bond, and Mitchell Brazeal. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.