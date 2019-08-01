82, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at NMMC- Tupelo. Bernice Gardner was born to her late parents, Will Darden and Mader Carodine, on April 27, 1937 in Chickasaw Co. Mrs. Gardner is survived by three daughters; Mary Williams of Tupelo, Velma Parker of Houlka, Gloria Williams of Okolona and 20 grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries of Okolona. The burial will follow at Mt. Mariah Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

